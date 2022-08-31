Archer Investment Corp Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 259,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $132,166,000 after buying an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,945,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $523.40. 38,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,959. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $526.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $489.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

