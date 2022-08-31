Archer Investment Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 215,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

