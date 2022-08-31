Archer Investment Corp Has $822,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,909. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

