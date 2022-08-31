Archer Investment Corp Has $908,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,555.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 1,012,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,854,000 after buying an additional 142,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 714,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after acquiring an additional 132,551 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. 125,461 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.