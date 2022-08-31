Archer Investment Corp Increases Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $210,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $637,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 25.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS FJAN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. 6,441 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09.

