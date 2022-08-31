Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

VZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 313,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,461,958. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

