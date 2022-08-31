Archer Investment Corp Sells 89 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

AbbVie stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.09. 56,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,940. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $238.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

