Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.2 %
Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 895,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerging Variant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $8,130,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
