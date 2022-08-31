Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.28

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 1807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $7,287,402.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,408. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

