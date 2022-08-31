argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $393.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in argenx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx Price Performance

About argenx

ARGX stock opened at $381.05 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $403.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.84.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

