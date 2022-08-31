Argus Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Argus from $171.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s previous close.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

SPLK stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

