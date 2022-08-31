Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,465. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 490,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 343,700 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 278,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after buying an additional 144,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

