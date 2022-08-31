Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Armor Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.63 million and a PE ratio of -475.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 142.13 and a current ratio of 142.38.

About Armor Minerals

(Get Rating)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armor Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.