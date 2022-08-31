Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DWAT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

