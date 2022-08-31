AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Hits Market Cap of $9.68 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00022237 BTC on exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $9.68 million and $14.50 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00157035 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005077 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002540 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00133115 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033150 BTC.
About AS Roma Fan Token
AS Roma Fan Token (CRYPTO:ASR) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.