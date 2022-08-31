Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,457.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Asure Software by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Stories

