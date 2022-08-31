ASYAGRO (ASY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.51 Million

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, ASYAGRO has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. ASYAGRO has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASYAGRO coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000962 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004469 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008884 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002730 BTC.
- GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
ASYAGRO Profile
ASYAGRO is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASYAGRO’s official website is asyagro.io.
ASYAGRO Coin Trading
