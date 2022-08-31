ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Shares Up 1.4%

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$47.06 and last traded at C$47.06. 178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.79. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

