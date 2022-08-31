ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Shares Up 1.4%

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$47.06 and last traded at C$47.06. Approximately 178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.40.

ATCO Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

