Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $6.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Athersys Stock Down 10.3 %

ATHX opened at $2.78 on Friday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $764.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.50). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 545.94% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Athersys by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Athersys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 220,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Athersys by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 590,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 32,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

