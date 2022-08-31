Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 114 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after acquiring an additional 261,654 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,515,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,830,871 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $257.11 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.68.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

