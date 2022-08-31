Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 1,398 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

