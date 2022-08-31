Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ASML by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $493.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.05 and a 200-day moving average of $568.22.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

