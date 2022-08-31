Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.60.

Shares of MLM opened at $345.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

