Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $449,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR stock opened at $218.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

