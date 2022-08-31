Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $514,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

