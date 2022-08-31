Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $581,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

