Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Trading Down 0.9%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €63.80 ($65.10) and last traded at €63.98 ($65.29). 92,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.58 ($65.90).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 5th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($84.69) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.