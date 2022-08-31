Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Down 5.6%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.87 and last traded at $34.90. Approximately 15,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 760,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,211,000 after acquiring an additional 134,614 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $303,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $378,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $1,286,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.