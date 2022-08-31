Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Major Shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd Buys 75,955 Shares

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at $494,999,743.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 123,806 shares of Autoliv stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62.

On Thursday, August 25th, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 12,719 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,502.48.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.1 %

ALV stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. 511,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,506. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 75.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

