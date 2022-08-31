Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $245.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.