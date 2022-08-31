AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $2,801,658.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,182,070 shares in the company, valued at $984,384,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $2,801,658.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,182,070 shares in the company, valued at $984,384,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,728 shares of company stock worth $84,566,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AN traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.95. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

