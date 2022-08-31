Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $5.64 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $19.16 or 0.00095443 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.64 billion and approximately $393.96 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00261915 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00026442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,433,745 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

