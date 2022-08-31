Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 510.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. William Blair cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Insider Activity

Avalara Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

