Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Cut by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,189,000 after acquiring an additional 183,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $183.41. 10,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

