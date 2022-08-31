Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at $721,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.