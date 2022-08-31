AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 825,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 484,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

