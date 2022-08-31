Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.

Azenta Trading Down 1.4 %

AZTA stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.08. 5,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. Azenta has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Azenta

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $160,068,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $141,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $46,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $28,746,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $17,379,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.