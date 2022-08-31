BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.02

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.02 and traded as high as $38.37. BAE Systems shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 181,392 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $856.25.

BAE Systems Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

About BAE Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

