Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Ballston Spa Bancorp stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $56.00.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballston Spa Bancorp (BSPA)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.