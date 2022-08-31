Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 10,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 594,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $614.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.