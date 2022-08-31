Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384,634 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after buying an additional 822,090 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 494,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,696,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

