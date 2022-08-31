Bank of Montreal Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.39 (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.39 per share by the bank on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

TSE:BMO opened at C$124.49 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$118.79 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$126.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.09. The firm has a market cap of C$83.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$156.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.56.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

