Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $61,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 302,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 371,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 182,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 172,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

