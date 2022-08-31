Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 259,573.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.71% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $54,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

