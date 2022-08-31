Bank of Montreal Can Sells 336,946 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $57,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

