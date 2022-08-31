Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $90.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

