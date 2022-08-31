Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$151.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$156.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.26.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$2.80 on Wednesday, hitting C$121.69. 1,420,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,698. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$118.79 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The stock has a market cap of C$82.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$126.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.09.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

