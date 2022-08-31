Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Buys $75,552.50 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director Darryl Demos acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

