Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 21869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Banxa Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market cap of C$37.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.78.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

